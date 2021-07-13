Mr. Joe Fleming “Pinky” Johnston, age 63, of Barnesville, passed away July 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Barnesville, son of the late James Wiley Johnston and Julia Maude Snow Johnston. Joe was a 1976 graduate of Lamar Comprehensive High School, and was currently the Shop Manager at Fast Lane Fast Lube in Zebulon where he had worked since 2010. Joe was a collector and enjoyed working on old cars and feeding and watching his hummingbirds.
He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law: Anita and Bobby Caldwell of Barnesville and Wylene and Russell Collins of Barnesville; brothers and a sister-in-law: James “Sonny” and Deborah Johnston of Barnesville and Freddie Johnston of The Rock; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville. Mr. Paul Kunst and Mr. Danny Vaughn will officiate.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.