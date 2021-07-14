Three people were injured Monday morning, July 12 when the driver of a Toyota 4Runner lost control while southbound on Veterans parkway, ran off the road and into the Reliable Market parking lot and hit a Ford pickup truck which was parked. Officers on the scene suspected the driver of the Toyota was stricken by a medical condition before the crash. The state patrol identified him as Charlie Smith.
Smith and the driver of the truck, Marvin McDaniel, were injured and transported by EMS. The front of the C-store suffered significant damage.
Photo: Walter Geiger
Bizarre crash sends two to hospital, damages store
