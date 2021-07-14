Boy pulled from pool still in critical condition

A seven-year-old boy pulled unresponsive from a pool at a local BnB July 1 remains in critical condition at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. At last report, the boy was comatose and on a ventilator.
After an heroic effort by first responders at the scene, the boy’s pulse and blood pressure were reestablished and he was taken to Spalding Regional then flown to Atlanta.
At the time of the incident, the owner of the BnB was under a cease and desist order from the City of Barnesville regarding rentals which he ignored. He is operating outside zoning restrictions and has no business license.
Acting city manager Tim Turner said the ongoing operation of the BnB known as The Black Chateau remains in litigation.
The scene at The Black Chateau July 1. (File)
