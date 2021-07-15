The Lamar County Health Department will conduct a Healthy Happenings health and wellness fair Thursday, July 22 at the E.P. Roberts Center on Mill Street. Hours are 2-4 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.
Services will include blood pressure screening, height, weight and BMI checks, vaccine needs updates, blood glucose and hemoglobin testing and HIV and HEPC testing. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available.
For more information, call 770.358.1483.
Health Fair Thursday at E.P. Roberts Center
