Mrs. Shara T. Fletcher 63, of Ingram Road Barnesville transitioned on Tuesday in the Upson Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Tuesday July 20, 2021 12noon in the Pine Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Rocky Mount UMC Cemetery. Rev. James Goolsby will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 to 7pm.
Trice Funeral Home inc. of Barnesville is in charge of all professional services.
First Lady Shara T. Fletcher leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Pastor Lonnie Fletcher Sr of Banesville a daughter Ms. Tara Fletcher (Terrance) of Byron, Mr. Lonnie D. (RhoShawanda) Fletcher Jr. of Milner. Three lovely grandchildren Diondria Fletcher, Isaih Fletcher, and Trinity Germany. One sister Ms. Jeanette Thurman and brother Mr. James W. Thurman both of Barnesville. One Aunt Ms. Lula Gotell of Barnesville. A sister-in-law Ms. Susie Thurman of Barnesville. Neices, Nephews. Cousins, and many Church Members and Friends whom all will miss her lovely spirit.