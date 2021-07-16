Mrs. Debra Hunter Burney 58, formerly of Barnesville transition at her residence in Macon.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 17 11:00 am in the E.P. Roberts Center. Pastor Donald Hamilton will deliver the Words of Comfort. Visitation will be held Friday July 16 5 to 7pm.
Professional Service has been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Debra leaves is survive by her husband John Burney of Macon, Mother Mrs. Mary (James) Lyons of Barnesville. A loving son Mr. Curtis (Renee) Underwood of Thomaston. Six Grandchildren and One great grandchild also survive. Sisters Mrs. Renee (Kelly) Thrash of Middleberg Florida, Mrs. Victoria (Phillip) Doss of Locust Grove, Mrs. Tammy (Marty) Folsom of Barnesville Ms. Denise Napier , Mrs. Sharon (Victor) Gotten all of Barnesville. One brother Mr. Donnie (Calandra)Hunter of Forsyth. A host of other relatives and friends will forever cherish her memory.