/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Debra Hunter Burney

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Friday, July 16. 2021
Mrs. Debra Hunter Burney 58, formerly of Barnesville transition at her residence in Macon.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 17 11:00 am in the E.P. Roberts Center. Pastor Donald Hamilton will deliver the Words of Comfort. Visitation will be held Friday July 16 5 to 7pm.

Professional Service has been entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.

Debra leaves is survive by her husband John Burney of  Macon,  Mother Mrs. Mary (James) Lyons of Barnesville. A loving son Mr. Curtis (Renee) Underwood of Thomaston. Six Grandchildren and One great grandchild also survive. Sisters  Mrs. Renee (Kelly) Thrash of Middleberg Florida, Mrs. Victoria (Phillip) Doss of Locust Grove, Mrs. Tammy (Marty) Folsom of Barnesville Ms. Denise Napier , Mrs. Sharon (Victor) Gotten all of Barnesville. One brother Mr. Donnie (Calandra)Hunter of Forsyth. A host of other relatives and friends will forever cherish her memory.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette