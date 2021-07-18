Stan 'Hambone' Hamrick died Sunday at Eternal Hope Hospice after a long battle with cancer. For many years he operated Hamrick's Sporting Goods on College Drive downtown. Hambone, 63 was a local legend, a fine man and a friend to all.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m.Thursday, July 22 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church off Piedmont Road.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
