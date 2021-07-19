Mrs. Yolanda D. Maddox 41 of Kate Court transitioned on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Wellstar Spalding Medical Center.
Graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 1:00 p.m. in the O’Neal Cemetery. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated.
Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.
She is survived by her husband, Mr. Bennie Maddox Jr.; her mother, Ms. Vickie McCoy; her stepfather Mr. William Morris and maternal grandmother, Ms. Lillie Mae McCoy all of Barnesville, GA; three children, Frederick Napier and Yolandria Napier both of Thomaston, GA and Audarion Napier of Barnesville, GA; two step-sons, Monterell Davis and Darnell Davis both of Barnesville, GA; three sisters, Kristy Hosley and Jamie Jenkins both of Barnesville, GA and Lakeitha Goodman of Griffin, GA; six brothers, Rodriquez (Shatecka) Jenkins of Jacksonville, FL, Jerell Jenkins, Demarcus Jenkins both of Barnesville, GA, Michael Jenkins of Douglasville, GA, Kevin Jenkins of Griffin, GA and Derico Goodman of Atlanta, GA; father-in-law, Mr. Bennie Maddox, Sr. and one brother-in-law, Mr. Michael Maddox both of Barnesville, GA; one aunt, Mrs. Sharon Walker of Griffin, GA; four uncles, Mr. Clarence (Jeanette) Colquitt of Meansville, GA, Mr. Robert Walker and Mr. Anthony Walker both of Barnesville, GA; Mr. Freddie Milner of Jacksonville, FL; special friends, Shaquita Barnes, Milia Akins and Lizzie Bentley all of Barnesville, GA and Lavista Allen of Thomaston, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.