UPDATE: Amber LaCount has been found in Forsyth with her mother, according to Capt. Al Moltum of the Barnesville Police Department.
A search is underway for 14-year-old Amber Lizbeth Adel LaCount who was last seen on Akins Street in Barnesville on June 26. Amber is 5-6, 130 pounds and three months pregnant.
She has blonde hair which had been died red and blue eyes.
If you have seen her or have information regarding her whereabouts, call her father Joe LaCount at 770.843.2754 or the tip line 470.633.5632.
Amber LaCount
Updated: Missing girl found in Forsyth
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks