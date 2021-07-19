/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Amber LaCount

Updated: Missing girl found in Forsyth

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Monday, July 19. 2021
Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE: Amber LaCount has been found in Forsyth with her mother, according to Capt. Al Moltum of the Barnesville Police Department.

A search is underway for 14-year-old Amber Lizbeth Adel LaCount who was last seen on Akins Street in Barnesville on June 26. Amber is 5-6, 130 pounds and three months pregnant.

She has blonde hair which had been died red and blue eyes.

If you have seen her or have information regarding her whereabouts, call her father Joe LaCount at 770.843.2754 or the tip line 470.633.5632.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette