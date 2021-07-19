Mr. William Stanley “Hambone” Hamrick, age 63, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
Mr. Hamrick was born on Sunday, February 2,1958 in Griffin, Georgia to William Hamrick, Jr. and the late June Opal Taylor Hamrick. Hambone was the owner of Hamrick’s Pawn Shop and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. He was the caretaker for Dr. & Mrs. Wolf – Deiter Kessler for 40 years.
Hambone is survived by his wife, April Hamrick; father, William Hamrick, Jr. brother, Alfred Daniel Hamrick; one niece, one nephew, several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
A graveside service for Mr. Stan “Hambone” Hamrick will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist with Reverend Garth Forster officiating.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, Georgia is serving the Hamrick family.