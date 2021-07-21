/Unitedbank
The Lamar County Solid Waste Authority recently completed construction of a large facility (top photo) on the site of the Cedar Grove landfill. The authority already owned the Enercon Building (bottom photo), the exterior of which appears to have fallen into disrepair. The authority bought the building, which previously housed Evans Steel Enterprises, and 48.16 acres for $2 million in February 2018. (Photos: Walter Geiger)

For profit firm wants to operate LC landfill

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, July 21. 2021
By Walter Geiger

The Lamar County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22 regarding entering into a landfill operation agreement with a private, for-profit company based at 402 West 7th St. in West Point, Ga. to operate Cedar Grove Landfill. The hearing will be held at the senior citizens center off Collier Road.

The proposed operating company is Cedar Grove Landfill, LLC. According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, Cedar Grove’s registered agent is CT Corporation System which has a listed address of 289 S. Culver St. in Lawrenceville. A search of the secretary of state’s website on CT Corporation System revealed it is a ‘foreign profit corporation’ incorporated in Delaware with offices at 28 Liberty St. in New York, NY.

CT Corporation system lists its registered agent as National Registered Agents, Inc. at the Culver Street address in Lawrenceville. National Registered Agents is also listed as a ‘foreign profit corporation’ located at the Liberty Street address in New York. It’s registered agent is CT Corporation System.

The officers of CT Corporation System are John Weber, CEO, Robert Ingato, secretary; and Thomas J. Nestor, CFO; all of New York.

Amwaste of Georgia, LLC. is the firm that took over garbage and recycling collection in Barnesville earlier this year, issuing new carts to all customers. According to the secretary of state’s office, Amwaste lists its office to be located at the same West Point address as Cedar Grove Landfill, LLC. It’s registered agent of record is CT Corporation System.

It is not unusual for local governments to enter into contracts with specialized firms to run public and quasi-public utilities, etc. The City of Barnesville contracts out the operation of its water and wastewater treatment systems. The county recently hired out the mowing of rights-of-way to mixed reviews.

The SWA just ramped up negotiating with the City of Barnesville to buy approximately 70 acres adjacent to property it already owns.

The SWA’s holdings include the 132+ acre tract which is home to the landfill operation. It also owns the former Enercon/Evans Steel Enterprises site which consists of 48.16 acres, two buildings totaling over 80,000 square feet and long frontage on the Norfolk-Southern rail line. The SWA bought that property for $2 million in February 2018.

The SWA also owns 31.73 acres northeast of the landfill it bought from Ink Swint for $79,400 in 1998.

The 70-acres the SWA wants from the city include 32.09 acres adjacent to the landfill on Roger Brown Drive that was the site of the controversial and failed Greenco Enterprises compost operation. The city also owns 58.94 acres in the industrial park with long frontage on Roger Brown Drive. A portion of that land is on the southwest side of Grove Street and abuts the landfill property.

After the public hearing on landfill operations, the SWA will hold its regular meeting.
