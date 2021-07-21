For profit firm wants to operate LC landfill

By Walter Geiger
The Lamar County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22 regarding entering into a landfill operation agreement with a private, for-profit company based at 402 West 7th St. in West Point, Ga. to operate Cedar Grove Landfill. The hearing will be held at the senior citizens center off Collier Road.
The proposed operating company is Cedar Grove Landfill, LLC. According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, Cedar Grove’s registered agent is CT Corporation System which has a listed address of 289 S. Culver St. in Lawrenceville. A search of the secretary of state’s website on CT Corporation System revealed it is a ‘foreign profit corporation’ incorporated in Delaware with offices at 28 Liberty St. in New York, NY.
The Lamar County Solid Waste Authority recently completed construction of a large facility (top photo) on the site of the Cedar Grove landfill. The authority already owned the Enercon Building (bottom photo), the exterior of which appears to have fallen into disrepair. The authority bought the building, which previously housed Evans Steel Enterprises, and 48.16 acres for $2 million in February 2018. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
