A Lamar County man is in the Henry County jail charged in connection with the brutal shooting death of his girlfriend July 4 at Skyland Mobile Home Park in Locust Grove.
Raphael Khalil Kelly, 21, is charged with murder and aggravated assault after allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Laci Moss to death in front of her mother and other family members at a holiday gathering.
Alleged killer Raphael Khalil Kelly (left) and victim Laci Moss (right).
Local man charged with murder
