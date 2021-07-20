The Lamar County Board of Commissioners, City of Barnesville City Council, City of Milner City Council, and the Town of Aldora City Council, will hold a Special Called Joint Meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, on the subject of Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
The purpose of the meeting is to “discuss possible projects for inclusion in the referendum, including municipally owned or operated projects” and to consider a TSPLOST intergovernmental agreement concerning these matters. The meeting will be held in the Barnesville Civic Center, located at 685 Forsyth Street, Barnesville, GA 30204.
The meeting will be available to the public via Zoom. The meeting will also be available for replay on the Lamar County website after the conclusion of the meeting.
Local governments call meeting on TSPLOST
