Two drive-by shootings occurred in succession in Barnesville Wednesday evening about 6:45 p.m. Multiple shots were fired at locations on Mill and Railroad streets, triggering a large law enforcement response.
At least one person suffered a gunshot wound but details remain sketchy.
More to follow...
UPDATE:
The chaos erupted at Sammy's, according to radio traffic. The one victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.
Thomaston police spotted the suspect vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. The driver wrecked the pursued vehicle in Talbot County and three black males fled into the woods. Dog teams were en route to track them at 8:30 p.m.
