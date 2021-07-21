/Unitedbank
Updated: Drive-by shootings in Barnesville, injuries confirmed, suspects on the run in Talbot County

Wednesday, July 21. 2021
Updated: 3 hours ago
Two drive-by shootings occurred in succession in Barnesville Wednesday evening about 6:45 p.m. Multiple shots were fired at locations on Mill and Railroad streets, triggering a large law enforcement response.

At least one person suffered a gunshot wound but details remain sketchy.

More to follow...

UPDATE:

The chaos erupted at Sammy's, according to radio traffic. The one victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

Thomaston police spotted the suspect vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. The driver wrecked the pursued vehicle in Talbot County and three black males fled into the woods. Dog teams were en route to track them at 8:30 p.m.

