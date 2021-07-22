Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Mary Leonora Ginn
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Mary Leonora Ginn
Posted by
Staff Writer
in
Death Notices
Thursday, July 22. 2021
Mary Leonora Ginn, 97, died peacefully from a stroke on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Mary Leonora Ginn
Thursday, July 22 2021
Drive-by shootings in Barnesville, injuries confirmed, suspects on the run in Talbot County
Wednesday, July 21 2021
Church shopping
Wednesday, July 21 2021
Local man charged with murder
Wednesday, July 21 2021
For profit firm wants to operate LC landfill
Wednesday, July 21 2021
Archives
July 2021
June 2021
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette