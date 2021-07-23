The chamber of commerce will bring back Summer Sizzle Saturday. It will begin with a Cruise-In antique car show in the afternoon at the United Bank parking lot.
That evening the spotlight moves to Ritz Park for the first concert there in some time featuring Caleb and the Holliday Troubadours.
Music begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. Kids 10 and under get in free.
For more information, call the chamber office at 770.358.5884.
Caleb Anthony (above) and his band The Holliday Troubadours will headline Saturday night's concert at Ritz park.
Summer Sizzle is Saturday
