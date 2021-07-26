/Unitedbank
Burma Jean Garrett Ayer

Monday, July 26. 2021
Mrs. Burma Jean Garrett Ayer, age 75, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Burma was born on Saturday, December 29, 1945 in Thomaston, Georgia to the late W.G. & Blanche Garrett. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Teal. Burma retired from the William Carter Company after 35 years of service and was a member of Rock Springs Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, making crafts, liked to cut up with people and really enjoyed her time working at Carters.

Burma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff & KB Ayer; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie & Kelley Haddock; grandchildren, Josh & Autumn Ayer, Kirstie Ayer, Kirk & Chasity Haddock, Jake Haddock; nephew and his wife, Kenneth & Vickie Teal.

Funeral services for Mrs. Burma Ayer will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Rock Springs Church – Medical Clinic, 219 Rock Springs Road, Milner, Georgia 30257 in memory of Mrs. Burma Ayer.

To make an online condolence, please visit www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Ayer Family.
