By Walter Geiger
An Alabama conglomerate with considerable interests in the mining and quarry business, has acquired land off Van Buren Road. While no mining or quarry permit has yet been applied for on the tract, neighbors in the area are jumpy.
Garner Properties, LLC. of Birmingham purchased the 275.59 acre site from USC Timberlands on Dec. 20, 2020 for $633,864.
The 275-acre tract outlined in red has been acquired by an Alabama conglomerate with mining interests. At the right of the map is Van Buren Road. The large body of water at the bottom of the map is the Barnesville city reservoir. Map: Lamar County Tax Assessors
Company with mining interests has acquired land on Van Buren Road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks