Gordon Grammar School reunion is Oct. 23

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, July 28. 2021
Alumni of the old Gordon Grammar School are planning a reunion which will be held Saturday, Oct. 23. Former students and surviving faculty and staff are urged to attend.

A similar event held in May, 2015 was a huge success. Those interested should e-mail their contact information to [email protected] Details will be distributed in late September.

For more information, contact Truman Boyle at 770.468.8242.
