Alumni of the old Gordon Grammar School are planning a reunion which will be held Saturday, Oct. 23. Former students and surviving faculty and staff are urged to attend.
A similar event held in May, 2015 was a huge success. Those interested should e-mail their contact information to [email protected] Details will be distributed in late September.
For more information, contact Truman Boyle at 770.468.8242.
Gordon Grammar School reunion is Oct. 23
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks