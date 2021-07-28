Football season as upon us

The Lamar County Trojans, under new coach Travis Ellington, are working hard to prepare for the 2021 season which begins with a scrimmage with Manchester at Trojan Field on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
A second scrimmage, this one vs. Upson-Lee, is set for Trojan Field on Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
The regular season begins with two road games at Pike County Aug. 20 and Crawford County Aug. 27. The home opener is Sept. 3 when Jackson comes to town.
