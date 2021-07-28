/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Football season as upon us

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, July 28. 2021
The Lamar County Trojans, under new coach Travis Ellington, are working hard to prepare for the 2021 season which begins with a scrimmage with Manchester at Trojan Field on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

A second scrimmage, this one vs. Upson-Lee, is set for Trojan Field on Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The regular season begins with two road games at Pike County Aug. 20 and Crawford County Aug. 27. The home opener is Sept. 3 when Jackson comes to town.





Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette