John Williams English

Mr. John Williams “Daddy/Papa” English, age 88, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at Emory University Hospital.
Mr. English was born on Sunday, March 5, 1933 in Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, to the late Arthur Hurst English, Jr. and Kathleen Williams English. He was the second of two sons. As a young boy, John picked up the skills that would shape his career by watching his parents, grandparents, and his brother. It was during his visits to his grandparents in Barnesville that John decided early on in his life that this was where he wanted to call home and running a business in Barnesville was his future. John served in the Army and was stationed in Alaska. In 1956, he purchased English’s from his father.
John married Mary Alice Moore English on April 8, 1961 and they were happily married for the remainder of his life. In 1962, John and Mary Alice welcomed their first daughter, Grace Kathleen English Teslovich; followed by the births of Mary Ann English Steege in 1965 and Sara Frances English Moore in 1966. The family has enjoyed living in their home built in 1923 by John’s grandparents, A. H. “Pink” English, Sr. and Bernice F. English.
In 1971, John and Mary Alice opened Sears Roebuck Catalog Store at 222 Main Street and English’s Antiques remained at 224 Main Street. For 65 years, John has been a beloved member of the Barnesville community providing a wonderful life for his family and being a good friend to all that knew him. He has been a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Barnesville, GA. While Sears closed in 1993, English’s remains open to this day. Along with his businesses, John has enjoyed working at their family farm and tending to his tomatoes and his home.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Moore English, three daughters; Grace Kathleen English Teslovich, Mary Ann English Steege and husband Ronald Ehlert Steege, Sara Frances English Moore, six grandchildren; Jordan Ann Moore and fiancé Thomas James McMillan, John Williams Moore and wife Morgan Olivia Moore, Logan Steege, Darius Vaughn Teslovich, Jr., John Charles Teslovich and Patrick James Teslovich, two sister-in-laws; Shanna McNaughton English, Jewell Ann Moore Hendon, cousin; Sara Lee Lane Ogilvie and numerous nephews and nieces.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00AM at Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Garth Forster officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
