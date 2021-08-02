Thomas W. Grace, affectionately known as “Uncle Tom”, passed peacefully on Wednesday July 28th, 2021.
Uncle Tom was often called the “last of the southern gentlemen”, for he was well known for his loving and giving spirit. Where there was a need, Uncle Tom was always there.
Thomas Grace was born in Brundidge, Alabama to Lorenza and Mary Argie Miles Grace on September 23, 1930 and was 90 at his time of death. His family moved to Roberta, Ga while he was young and then on to Fort Valley, Ga which he called his home. In his late teens he met Joyce Ann Reagan. You see, she wouldn’t date him because she and her family were Jehovah’s Witnesses and she wished to marry in her faith. Tom would often joke that he went to the Kingdom Hall for a girl and came out loving Jehovah and was baptized one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1950. They were married 46 years. Tom’s loving devotion and exceptional care of Joyce during her battle with cancer was noted by all who knew him.
It was at this point in Tom’s life that he married Billie Faye Teece. Her husband had also died from cancer, but they shared more than loss of a mate. She too was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the two of them together became well known in the Fort Valley and Barnesville communities for their preaching activities, often seen calling on their neighbors and sharing the Bible’s hope for mankind. Even in his old age and after Tom’s death many of his caregivers at Sunnygrove Assisted Living made comments on his faith and love of His God Jehovah.
Tom was very successful at several careers. He was a pilot and crop-dusted fields in Middle Georgia, he was a financial advisor and was a partner in Walker Metal Products, as well as ran his own gutter business, Grace Sheet Metal.
Uncle Tom is already greatly missed by his family, both physical and spiritual.
He is survived by his Stepson and wife, Timothy L . and Rebecca J. Teece of Milner, Ga and Stepdaughter Krystal F Teece of Hampton, Ga. His grandchildren, Hannah Teece, Dylan Teece, Daniel Thomas, Kristofer Thomas, nephew and wife Rudy and Dee Adams, niece and husband Evon and Bill Wortham, niece and husband Fran and Jim Wood.
The family wishes to thank Sunnygrove Assisted Living, Eternal Hope Hospice and Your Home Senior Care for their exceptional loving care during the difficult past couple of months.
Virtual Memorial Service will be held on Zoom on August 28th, 2021
Picture presentation at 1:30 PM
Memorial Service at 2:00 PM
Zoom ID 825 8628 5942
Passcode: Paradise
Williams Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, Georgia is serving Mr. Grace’s family.