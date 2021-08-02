Chaos reigns in Milner; mayor Marlowe resigns

By Kay S. Pedrotti
Mayor Andy Marlowe of Milner resigned his position Monday night at the end of a special called meeting that lasted two and a half hours.
He said the person who owned the rental home in Milner that he and his family occupied gave a 30-day notice that he had to move out. They were unable to find a suitable place in Milner, Marlowe said, so he resigned because “I have moved out of the city limits and am no longer qualified to be mayor.”
Many controversial subjects were discussed at the meeting, including the town’s possible ownership of the library. Marlowe was an advocate of transparency in library financial reports and library operations during his tenure. A full report on the meeting will be in the Aug. 10 Herald Gazette.
Happier times: Andy Marlowe (right), shown at a swearing in ceremony ceremony with council member Regina Stephens and probate judge Kathy Martin last June, resigned his post at Monday night's called meeting of the Milner council. (Walter Geiger/File)
