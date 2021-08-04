Mr. Larry Columbus Smith, age 74, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center. Larry was born on Saturday, March 29, 1947 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late Daniel Columbus Smith & Emily Hammond Smith. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Barbara Smith Allen and Cheryl Smith Ruffin.
Larry retired from the William Carter Company as an I.T. Tech after 44 years of service and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Larry is survived by his sister Marilyn Smith, and brother; Ronnie Smith as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside funeral services for Mr. Larry Columbus Smith will held at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Ramah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Horace Pippin officiating.
