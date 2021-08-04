/Unitedbank
Ceddrick Deon Turpin

Warrants issued in Sammie's drive-by shooting

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Top Stories
Wednesday, August 4. 2021
Warrants have been issued for an alleged Columbus gang member in connection with a drive-by shooting July 21 at Sammie’s in downtown Barnesville. A bystander was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet but has recovered. Several vehicles were hit in two fusillades of shots fired at the scene.

Capt. Al Moltrum of the BPD has obtained warrants for Ceddrick Deon Turpin, 24, for armed robbery, two counts aggravated assault, two counts theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

