The annual Peaches to the Beaches event gets underway Friday and runs through Saturday night. This unique event was founded in 2005. It begins in Barnesville and runs some 200 miles down Hwy. 341 to the Georgia coast with yard sales and other events set up in towns and at homes all along the route.
It has become immensely popular with sellers and bargain hunters.
The chamber of commerce is setting up Barnesville’s official vending areas. Call 770-358-5884 for more information.
Peaches to Beaches is this weekend
