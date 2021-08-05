First responders and passersby attend to the injured at the scene of a high-impact crash July 28 at the intersection of Silver Dollar and Liberty Hill roads. According to the state patrol, Teresa Lynn Brooks, 56, of 139 Anderson Rd., Griffin was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Silver Dollar Road when she ran the stop sign at Liberty Hill Road at 5:25 p.m.
The Jeep hit a medical supply van owned by David’s Drugs of Griffin that was traveling west on Liberty Hill Road, causing it to rotate counterclockwise and strike a third vehicle. The van, which overturned, was driven by Austin Terrell Adams, 25, of 107 Belleflower Way, Milner. The third vehicle was a 2010 Chevy Silverado which was eastbound on Liberty Hill Road, driven by David Bruce Bryant, 53, of 946 Teagle Rd., Jackson.
Brooks and Bryant were taken by ambulance to Spalding Regional Medical Center.
Photo: Walter Geiger
Two taken to hospital after brutal crash
