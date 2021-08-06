COVID is reemerging in Lamar, Georgia

Note: Lamar has added 50 cases of COVID since this story was written.
COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant, are reemerging in Lamar County, much to the chagrin of public health officials. Though not yet dire, the situation bears observing.
“I hate to tell you this but we are seeing the Delta variant here in Lamar County. The numbers are going up. We have seen vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID. I would urge you to be cautious and wear a mask when in public places,” Sherry Farr, nurse manager of the local health department told the Barnesville Rotary Club July 27.
In the month of April, Lamar recorded 49 new COVID cases and two deaths. In May, the community suffered 23 new cases and one death. In June, only five new cases and one fatality were reported here. During July, there were no new deaths but new COVID cases for the month jumped back up to 58.
Last month, The Herald Gazette appealed to readers to answer four questions about their experience with COVID. Of the respondents, just under 60% had not contracted the virus.
Two respondents had lost family members to the disease - one a brother-in-law and one a cousin. Several had lost friends. One reader, Randy Vining, blamed the vaccine for killing his father. “My Dad died three days after his first shot,” Vining said.
