Four people went to hospitals following a high-impact crash at the intersection of Thomaston Street and Veterans Parkway in Barnesville at noon Saturday.
Initial indications at the scene were a white Honda Accord was crossing the four-lane from Hwy. 36 West when it was struck by an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of the pickup was transported by ambulance but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
One female passenger in the Honda was ejected. She was taken by ambulance to Station 1 and lifeflighted to Atlanta Medical Center. Two other females in the Honda had to be cut out of the car by firefighters. Both were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.
More to follow...
A firefighter consoles the driver of the Honda Accord involved in Saturday's crash after the door was removed from the car to get her out. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Four hurt, one lifeflighted in four-lane crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks