Barnesville’s Makayla Watts of Georgia Horsepower (above) finished fourth in javelin and in the Top 10 in the high jump at the AAU Junior Olympics last week at Turner Stadium in Humble, Texas. “The 11-12 girls age group is becoming one of the most competitive in the nation. Makayla finished out a strong year that saw her become the recipient of the Tracklab Spring Championship Excellence Award for best all-around athlete and high point winner. I am very proud of Makayla and the rest of our team,” Georgia Horspeower coach James Hickenbotham said.
Meanwhile, at the USATH Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, LC’s Alonah Williams was 10th in pentathlon which consists of 80 meter hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot put and the 800 meter run.
Also in Jacksonville, Christian Sullivan of Barnesville competed in the 100 meters and min-javelin.
Local track stars shine
