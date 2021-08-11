/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Local track stars shine

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, August 11. 2021
Barnesville’s Makayla Watts of Georgia Horsepower (above) finished fourth in javelin and in the Top 10 in the high jump at the AAU Junior Olympics last week at Turner Stadium in Humble, Texas. “The 11-12 girls age group is becoming one of the most competitive in the nation. Makayla finished out a strong year that saw her become the recipient of the Tracklab Spring Championship Excellence Award for best all-around athlete and high point winner. I am very proud of Makayla and the rest of our team,” Georgia Horspeower coach James Hickenbotham said.

Meanwhile, at the USATH Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, LC’s Alonah Williams was 10th in pentathlon which consists of 80 meter hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot put and the 800 meter run.

Also in Jacksonville, Christian Sullivan of Barnesville competed in the 100 meters and min-javelin.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette