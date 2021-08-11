Mr. Barry Jones, age 56, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Barry was born on Sunday, October 4, 1964 in Macon, Georgia to the late Don Jones & Mary Fussell Jones. Barry was loved by his work family at Hoshizaki in Griffin where he worked for the past three years. Barry was a big part of his and his wife’s business, Brinkley’s Day Care Center in Barnesville.
. Barry was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as song leader. He enjoyed ministering the gospel to his pre-teen Sunday school class.
Barry is survived by his wife of 21 years, JoAnne Jones, daughter; Ashley Jones, step-sons; Jonathan and Jeremy Fortner, brother Clayton Jones and sisters-in-law Jean Brinkley and Angie Jones, sister and brother-in-law; Anne and Bob Rice, grandchildren; Brayden Baldwin, Gracie Baldwin and Jaxson Thomas of Chattanooga, Gabe Fortner, Noah Fortner, Lincoln Fortner, Madison Fortner, Mariana Fortner and Mallory Fortner of Barnesville; a host of nieces of nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Barry Jones was held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
