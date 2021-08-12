Mrs. Bobbie Marie Piper Foster, 94, died on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Upson Medical Center.
Bobbie was born in Griffin, Georgia on September 20, 1926 to the late Henry Dewey Piper and Ruby Kate Cook Piper. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Durward Lee Foster, her parents, and two brothers, Wilbur D. and William E. Piper (Bill).
Bobbie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Dianne, and Mike Perry; close family friends, Jim Smith, Virginia and Katie Janssen; two step-granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, two great-great grandchildren; numerous cousins, friends and her church family also survive.
Bobbie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville, the “Mary” Sunday school class, First Baptist Young at Heart, and Novel Women’s Book Club. As well as a past member of Sassy Sister’s Red Hats Organization and the Lamar County Republican Party.
A graveside funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lamar Memory Gardens with Reverend Garth Forster officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The First Baptist Church of Barnesville or The Barnesville Lamar County Library.
Williams Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Foster family.