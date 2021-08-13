Two people were arrested in an early morning raid on a suspected drug house at 150 Holmes St. in Barnesville.
A female was taken into custody at the scene. A male fled to a home on Stafford Avenue where he was arrested and a Mustang seized.
A very young male child in the residence was taken into protective custody.
Those arrested have been identified.
This house at 150 Holmes Street was raided at 5:30 a.m. Friday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
