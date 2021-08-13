/Unitedbank
/Eedition
This house at 150 Holmes Street was raided at 5:30 a.m. Friday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Two arrested in Holmes Street drug bust; suspects identified

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, August 13. 2021
Updated: 7 hours ago
Two people were arrested in an early morning raid on a suspected drug house at 150 Holmes St. in Barnesville.

A female was taken into custody at the scene. A male fled to a home on Stafford Avenue where he was arrested and a Mustang seized.

A very young male child in the residence was taken into protective custody.

Those arrested have been identified.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette