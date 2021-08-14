Rev. Craig Ogletree remembered by family, friends, teammates

Rev. Craig Ogletree was eulogized by family, friends and former football teammates Saturday at funeral services held at the Fine Arts Center. A large contingent of mourners was on hand to remember him.
Among the speakers were former LC teammate Junior Jackson and Auburn teammates Dr. Clay Davis and Rev. David Rocker. Coach Joe Whitt, who recruited Ogletree to Auburn, also spoke fondly of his former player.
Ogletree, the only LC athlete to ever make an NFL roster, was laid to rest in Bethel Baptist Church cemetery.
Rev. David Rocker eulogizes Craig Ogletree at Saturday's funeral service. Rocker played with Ogletree at Auburn and later spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
