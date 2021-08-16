SRE to hold drive-thru annual meeting, members can vote at office

In response to the recent spike in Covid cases in Lamar County and the surrounding communities, Southern Rivers Energy will hold a drive-thru Annual Meeting of Members on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 under the equipment shed behind their office at 1367 Hwy 341 South in Barnesville.
Although the co-op had planned to hold the meeting normally this year, President/CEO Michael McMillan and the SRE board decided a drive-thru meeting was the option given the current status of the pandemic.
"We were very much looking forward to getting back to normal this year but with cases on the rise along with anxiety over what’s next, we feel changing the format to drive-thru only is the best way to go,” said SRE President/CEO Michael McMillan.
The drive-thru meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Southern Rivers Energy’s office in Barnesville. Upon arrival at the gate, members will receive a copy of the Annual Report, 2020 annual meeting minutes, and a ballot for approving the minutes and electing three directors. Then they will drive through one of the registration lanes under the equipment shed where they will turn in their ballots and receive their registration gift. Members are encouraged to bring their pre-printed registration card from the cover of the August issue of Georgia Magazine to expedite the process. Breakfast will be provided for all attendees, also in a drive-thru format.
Early voting is also available at the office through Aug. 27 during normal business hours, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
“If members know they are coming by the office to vote, we ask that they bring their registration card from the August magazine cover, but it is not required,” said Director of Marketing/Members Services Erin Cook. “Any member stopping by the office or the drive-thru will have the opportunity to register, vote, and receive their registration gift.”
"On behalf of the board, we want to thank our members once again for bearing with us as we make adjustments in response to the pandemic,” McMillan said. “We look forward to seeing you in person at next year’s annual meeting.”
As a cooperative, SRE is an independent, private, and not-for-profit organization owned by the members it serves. Members are represented through a democratically elected board of directors which are voted on at the Annual Meeting of Members each year. For more information visit southernriversenergy.com.