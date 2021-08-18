/Unitedbank
Qualifying closes: two contested races in B'ville

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, August 18. 2021
Qualifying has closed in the Barnesville and Milner city council elections.

Those who had qualified by close of business Wednesday in Barnesville and mad eup the final field were:

Ward 2:
Incumbent Chris Hightower
Daniel Veon Benton

Ward 4:
Incumbent Larry Whitworth
Joe Sims
Neal Devane

Ward 5:
Incumbent Butch McDaniel

In Milner, only incumbent Skip Seda had qualified at the end of the day Tuesday. No report from Wednesday was immediately available.

