Qualifying closes: two contested races in B'ville

Qualifying has closed in the Barnesville and Milner city council elections.
Those who had qualified by close of business Wednesday in Barnesville and mad eup the final field were:
Ward 2:
Incumbent Chris Hightower
Daniel Veon Benton
Ward 4:
Incumbent Larry Whitworth
Joe Sims
Neal Devane
Ward 5:
Incumbent Butch McDaniel
In Milner, only incumbent Skip Seda had qualified at the end of the day Tuesday. No report from Wednesday was immediately available.
