Robert Dallas Blackmon

Tuesday, August 17. 2021
Robert Dallas Blackmon, age 47, of Forsyth passed away Monday, August 16, 2021

His wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Robert, the son of the late Johnny Frank Blackmon and Rita Angela White Blackmon was born July 6, 1974 in Forsyth, Georgia. His brother Johnny Frank Blackmon preceded him in death. He was employed as a shipping supervisor with Jordan Forestry Saw Mill.

Robert is survived by Laurie Blackmon of Forsyth; children, Bailey Blackmon and Austin Blackmon of Forsyth; brother; Richard Blackmon of Forsyth; sister-in-law, Nancy Blackmon; niece, Ashley Blackmon; nephew, James Blackmon (Mallory) of Thomaston; great nephew, Jacob Blackmon; nephew, Jason Whitcomb; uncles James Blackmon (Ella) and Gary White (Peggy) of Barnesville; and a host of cousins.

Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.

Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of local arrangements.
