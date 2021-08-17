Mr. John Milton Jackson, age 87, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
John was born on Thursday, October 12, 1933 in Conyers, Georgia to the late Dave Jackson and the late Exer Waldrop Jackson. He was preceded in death by a wife, Mildred Moore Jackson. He retired from Davis Cooper Ford. John enjoyed watching wrestling, listening to Johnny Cash, watching movies and traveling to the mountains and the beach. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
John is survived by children, David & Jenny Jackson, Edward & Allyson Jackson, Theresa & Derek Dawson; grandchildren, Ashley Jackson, Scott Jackson, Oreon Jackson, Daniel Jackson, Natalie Morris; great-grandchildren, Chaz Jackson, Charlton Jackson, Bryce Smith, Kenslie Smith, Avalon Smith; special friend, Janice McJunkin.
Funeral services for Mr. John Jackson was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Reverend Bud Gleaton officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends visited the family on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) in memory of Mr. John Jackson.
