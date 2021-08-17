Mr. Barry Eugene Casteel, age 85, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Barry was born on Thursday, September 2, 1935 in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Claude Edward Casteel and the late Willie Hazel Britt Casteel. He was preceded in death by a wife, Geraldine Rogers Casteel; son, Britt Casteel; a brother and 2 sisters. Barry was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and the United States Navy. He retired from Aldora Mills. He enjoyed dancing, woodworking, and watching westerns. He was a lifetime member of the Lamar County VFW.
Barry is survived by his children, Robin & Mark Long, Craig & Annette Casteel, Pebbles Fisher, Christie & Jimmy Lane; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Barry Casteel will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Andersonville National Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
