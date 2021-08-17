County okays Milner horse track and purchase of old Fred's building

The Lamar County commission unanimously approved a zoning special exception to clear the way for a horse track on land near Milner owned by Randolph (Rudy) Vaughn Tuesday night. There were multiple restrictions put on the exception that were agreed to by Vaughn and his attorney Newton Galloway.
The commission okayed the track despite hearing concerns from multiple residents of Fieldcrest subdivision which abuts the property.
Noting she was already being trashed on the "destruction pages" online, commissioner Nancy Thrash told the crowd zoning is the toughest thing the commissioners have to deal with.
FRED'S BUILDING:
The commission also voted unanimously to purchase the old Fred's building on Veterans Parkway for county use. The price was not discussed at the meeting but the asking price previously discussed was $1,333,320.
OTHER ZONING MATTERS:
•Voted 3-1 to subdivide 13+ acres on Ramah Church Road into six lots despite heavy opposition from residents along nearby Reaves Road. Commissioner Bob Heiney cast the lone dissenting vote.
•Approved a dog kennel on property on Ledbetter Road for Amy Renfroe with restrictions.
For much more on these developments, see the 8.24.21 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
