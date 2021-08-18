Award-winning authors to sign books at Depot Saturday

Paul Sinor and Ed Thilenius, two renowned authors with local ties, will sign their newest editions at a special event on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Lamar Arts Depot from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Both have won many accolades for their previous novels. Sinor lives in Barnesville, where his two daughters also reside. Thilenius grew up in Barnesville, the son of Nancy Jackson Thomas and grandson of the late Dr. J.H. Jackson Sr. and Mrs. Louise Jackson. He and his wife Debbie live in Flowery Branch.
Sinor is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with two combat tours and diverse assignments including the staff of the Secretary of Defense and Army liaison to the television and film industry in Los Angeles. Eight of his screenplays have been made into feature films, “Minutes to Midnight” winning him a People’s Choice TELLY award as a producer. Sinor teaches screenwriting at Gordon State College.
He has 11 books in print, most of which will be available for signing and sale. His two mystery series include such characters as Johnny Morocco, a private investigator working out of a poolroom in Atlanta in the 1950s, and Max Maxwell, retired Army intelligence officer who is often called to assist his old Army boss, Bill Hart, in off-the-books investigations all over the world. The Maxwell series books all take their titles from songs of the Big Band Era, such as Dancing in the Dark and That Old Black Magic. Sinor’s education includes a BA in criminology and an MFA in creative writing.
Thilenius’ father, the late Ed Thilenius Sr., was the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs before Larry Munson, and a television sports director. Ed Junior attended Barnesville Academy, Monroe Academy and holds a dual BA in history and geography from West Georgia College. He has traveled extensively and completed his studies in Erlangen, Germany. His passion besides writing is re-creating historical battles with hand-painted miniature figures on large tables covered with terrain and woods.
Ed also has earned several awards as a historian, including several videos, and has an informative website at edthilenius.com. The current trilogy takes place around three characters who start out as teens in The Wolf on the Lake. Their adventures begin with a bad character who “kidnaps” their homemade submarine with the intent of destroying Atlanta by blowing up Buford Dam.
The stories continue in The King’s Raven and The Red Monkey, as the characters grow into adulthood, earn college degrees and find interesting jobs. Their ability to travel carries them to a hunt for a missing bone from King Henry VIII of England, the clandestine Verger’s Guild in Italy and a strange Russian agent in North Carolina. Steven is assigned by the CIA to observe the agent, with the help of his brother and cousin. They observe the agent’s sudden death in a park. There is a red Capuchin monkey on his lap, holding an arming key for a nuclear bomb. As the monkey scampers away, the trio discovers the KGB is involved in the race for the key.
Thilenius notes, “See me on Aug. 21 to get the books and the end of the saga!”
Both authors describe themselves as dedicated “storytellers” who intend to give their readers enjoyment and learning from their works. For more information about the event, call 678-603-7268.