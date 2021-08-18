The LC Lady Trojans are off to a hot start to the 2021 softball season having accumulated a 4-1 record and outscoring opponents 59-31.
The season opened with a 25-4 win over Spalding High in Griffin Aug. 5. Pitchers Lilly Tavares and Autumn Hinkley combined to four-hit the Lady Jags. Katelyn Ziehme had two hits and four rbis to pace LC. Cara Bishop and Paige Mayfield each had two hits and three rbis.
LC's Paige Mayfield is congratulated after a home run last season. (File/Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojan bats hot to start season
