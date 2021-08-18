/Unitedbank
LC's Paige Mayfield is congratulated after a home run last season. (File/Walter Geiger)

Lady Trojan bats hot to start season

Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, August 18. 2021
The LC Lady Trojans are off to a hot start to the 2021 softball season having accumulated a 4-1 record and outscoring opponents 59-31.

The season opened with a 25-4 win over Spalding High in Griffin Aug. 5. Pitchers Lilly Tavares and Autumn Hinkley combined to four-hit the Lady Jags. Katelyn Ziehme had two hits and four rbis to pace LC. Cara Bishop and Paige Mayfield each had two hits and three rbis.

