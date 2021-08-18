/Unitedbank
Sgt. Jeremy Haire leads Haley Marie McNaughton, 21, to a patrol car following a raid on a drug house at 150 Holmes Street in Barnesville Aug. 13. McNaughton was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and first degree cruelty to children for failure to provide sustenance for a small child in the home. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Mom busted in meth raid faces child cruelty charges

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Crime
Wednesday, August 18. 2021
A dawn raid on a home at 150 Holmes St. in Barnesville Aug. 13 led to two arrests and a male toddler being placed into protective custody. The home had been under surveillance for several months.

Just before the warrant service team arrived, a male subject left the home in a Mustang and went to a home on Stafford Avenue but was quickly located and arrested.

#1 Theresa Medcalf on 08/18/21 at 03:46 PM
It's about time that both of them pull some time!

Al Medcalf
