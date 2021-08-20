The City of Milner is reopening its qualifying periods for the office of mayor and one city council post. Candidates can qualify Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at city hall.
Milner had three council seats and the mayor's office open. Last week, incumbent Skip Seda and newcomer Christopher Ponder qualified for council seats. They will take office, according to city clerk Lacey Merritt. Longtime council member George Weldon is not seeking re-election, Merritt added.
