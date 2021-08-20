The Lamar County Trojans opened the regular season Friday night with a 28-7 win over Pike County in the Battle of Potato Creek. Sophomore Ty Head go this first start at QB for the Trojans. Trojan tailback/linebacker CJ Allen was a man amongst children against the smaller Pike squad.
As in the Manchester scrimmage two weeks ago, turnovers and ill-timed penalties likely cost the Trojans two additional touchdowns.
SCORING:
4:08 1st.: LC 7 PC 0: Channing Buckner 2-yard TD run. Josh Moore PAT.
7:09 2nd.: LC 14 PC 0: Donavan Sanford 2-yard TD run. Moore PAT.
HALF: 14-0
6:31 3rd.: LC 21 PC 0: Devin Bateman 19-yd. TD run. Moore kick.
6:15 4th. : LC 21 PC 7: PC 2-yd. TD run. PAT good.
3:20 4th.: LC 28 PC 7: Bateman 5-yd. TD run. Moore PAT.
FINAL: 28-7
LC's Channing Buckner (5) bolts through a big hole opened by his offensive line Friday night at Pike County. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans roll past Pirates 28-7
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks