Lamar’s CJ Allen breaks loose on a long touchdown run during a preseason scrimmage with Manchester which was called back on a penalty. Allen and his teammates will battle Pike County in a border war game tonight. 9Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans roll 28-7

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, August 20. 2021
Updated: 4 minutes ago
The Lamar County Trojans open the regular season tonight when they travel to Zebulon to take on the Pike County Pirates in the Battle of Potato Creek. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The game will be the first under new head coach Travis Ellington. It will also be Ellington’s first game as a head coach after a long career as an assistant. Ellington is LC’s fifth head coach over the eight-year period since the Trojans appeared in the state title game in 2013.

4:08 1st.: LC 7 PC 0: Channing Buckner 2-yard TD run. Josh Moore PAT.

7:09 2nd.: LC 14 PC 0: Donavan Sanford 2-yard TD run. Moore PAT.

HALF: 14-0

6:31 3rd.: LC 21 PC 0: Devin Bateman 19-yd. TD run. Moore kick.

6:15 4th. : LC 21 PC 7: PC 2-TD. TD run. PAT good.

3:20 4th.: LC 28 PC 7: Bateman 5-yd. TD run. Moore PAT.

FINAL: 28-7
