COVID-19 prayer vigil is Thursday at Summers Field Park

The Lamar County Christian Ministerial Association will host a community prayer service Thursday at Summers Field Park. The event begins at 7 p.m.
All are invited to bring a chair and join in praying for medical providers, educators, school personnel, students, first responders, businesses leaders, law enforcement, church congregations and those impacted by COVID-19.
A prayer net will be in place and attendees are invited to bring a piece of cloth to tie to it, signifying our connection to one another. Prayer net greeting cards will be free to those who wish to send a loving note to someone else.
“This is a stressful time and we need to draw close as a family of God to ask His blessing on our community. Prayer is powerful. It strengthens and unites us,” Rev. Cyndi McDonald of First United Methodist Church said.
Pastor Greg Burrell of First Baptist Church is also committed to the prayer event. “This community, this nation and this world need prayer,” Burrell said.
Both McDonald and Burrell will help lead the service along with Peter Banks, Charles Glass, Tim Turner, Miles William, Dr. Jeff Morgan, Rev. Nancy Dadd, Pastor Jett Davis and Rev. Jimmy Lyons.
For more information, contact Jeanie Enyart at 470.217.2173 or call First Methodist Church at 770.358.1494.
