No qualifiers: Milner will work without mayor, one council member

Though the city extended its qualifying period for two extra days this week, there were still no qualifiers for the office of mayor and one city council seat in Milner.
The next opportunity to fill those spot will come in March, 2022. Mayor pro tem George Weldon will preside until his term ends on Dec. 31.
For more on this story, see the 8.31.21 edition of The Herald Gazette.
