Coach Charley Brown dead at age 86

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Friday, August 27. 2021
Charley Brown, who served as head football coach at Lamar County from 1982-86 died Aug. 25. He was 86.

Brown went 30-24 over five season here. His best team, the 1984 Trojans, went 10-2 and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by Mary Persons.

Visitation is Saturday from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin. A service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
