The Lamar County Trojans (2-0) traveled to Roberta tonight to take on the Crawford County Eagles (0-2) and won 49-7 despite committing multiple penalties.
SCORING SUMMARY:
8:43 1st: CC 7 LC 0: CC 12-yard TD pass PAT good.
4:16 1st: CC7 LC 6: CJ Allen 4-yard TD run. PAT failed.
4:04 1st: LC 14 CC 7: Kale Bryan 66-yard interception return for TD. Two-point PAT good.
7:58 2nd: LC 22 CC 7: Allen 39-yard interception return for TD. Two-point PAT good.
HALF: 22-7
8:32 3rd. LC 29 CC 7: Allen 48-yard TD run. Caleb Raynie PAT.
0:36 3rd: LC 36 CC 7: Tony Altman 13-yard TD run. Raynie PAT.
9:55 4th: LC 43 CC 7: Ty Head 24-yard run. Raynie PAT.
2:47 4th: LC 49 CC 7: Daylan Cauthen 13-yard run. PAT failed.
LC's Daylan Cauthen (10) makes a wicked cut on Lamar's final touchdown of the night, a 13-yard run. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
